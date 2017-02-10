Superintendent selects Strickland for new school

St Johns County Superintendent of Schools, Tim Forson, reported to Historic City News today his selection of Randall Jud Strickland, principal of Cunningham Creek Elementary School, to become principal of “Elementary M” currently being constructed at 2675 Pacetti Road. His nomination will be presented for confirmation to the School Board at its February 14 meeting.

Prior to Cunningham Creek where he has served since 2013, Strickland served more than 20 years in the Duval County Public School System where he spent 10 years as a principal and was responsible for opening Bartram Springs Elementary School. He also held the position of executive director for elementary turnaround schools and as chief of elementary schools where he was responsible for leading and managing 53 elementary and two k-8 schools with more than 30,000 students.

“Mr. Strickland is a proven leader with a breadth of experience,” said Superintendent Forson. “His knowledge on opening a school will serve him well and I know he will easily connect with the students and community to prepare for the 2017-2018 school year.”

Strickland has a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of North Florida.

Forson will begin gathering input from staff and the community for the new principal of Cunningham Creek Elementary in the coming weeks.

