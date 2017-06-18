SUV kills biker when driver turns left in front of motorcycle

St Johns County Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Investigator, Corporal Brian Timmons, informed local Historic City News reporters that the motorcycle rider involved in yesterday afternoon’s crash in South Ponte Vedra Beach has died as a result of his injuries.

44-year-old Neil Phelps of Neptune Beach was traveling northbound on SR-A1A on his 2011 Harley-Davidson motorcycle in the area of 2477 South Ponte Vedra Boulevard, according to Trooper Brian Elder who investigated the crash.

At about 3:52 p.m., a black 2016 GMC Terrain, driven by 30-year-old Kelly Saltman of Ponte Vedra Beach, made a left turn in front of the approaching motorcycle.

The vehicles collided in the northbound lane. In the GMC with the driver were her 1-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter. No injuries were reported to either the driver or passengers.

Phelps was stabilized by emergency medical personnel and transported to UF Health in Jacksonville by air ambulance with life-threatening injuries.

