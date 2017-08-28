Take in some history during Easy Season

August and September are the perfect time of year for taking life easy and embracing everything that Florida’s Historic Coast has to offer – even free admission to historic sites.

This is Easy Season and Historic City News readers can take advantage of smaller crowds while enjoying more than 60 historic sites and attractions. Explore the first successful European settlement in North America at sites like Fort Matanzas and The Castillo de San Marcos operated by the National Parks Service.

In September, enjoy the Easy Season’s big event, when the “Sing Out Loud Music Festival” presents more than 200 free concerts and performances over the three consecutive weekends, September 8-10; 15-17 and 22-24.

Shows featuring Steve Earle & the Dukes, Lake Street Dive, Wolf Parade, Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Los Lobos are just some of the free performances on stages throughout St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches in September.

There are so many ways to experience history and entertainment on Florida’s Historic Coast in Easy Season and it’s easy on your wallet with great deals on lodging, dining and attractions.

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments