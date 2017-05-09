Fair Tax Plan will disband the Internal Revenue Service

The elimination of income tax and the Internal Revenue Service starts off the conversation during the next regular business meeting of the Saint Augustine Tea Party on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The Fair Tax is a proposal to reform the federal tax code of the United States. It would replace all federal income taxes (including the alternative minimum tax, corporate income taxes, and capital gains taxes), payroll taxes (including Social Security and Medicare taxes), gift taxes, and estate taxes with a single broad national consumption tax on retail sales.

“With all of the talk about tax reform going on in Washington, it might be interesting to see what “Real” tax reform, looks like,” said Saint Augustine Tea Party Chairman, Lance Thate. “Historic City News readers and the public are patriotically invited to hear Mr. Livingston present the Fair Tax plan.

Please join us for a very informative evening. Questions and answers will follow. No admission charge, and open to the public. Bring a friend. Perhaps best of all, the Fair Tax Plan will defund and disband the Internal Revenue Service.

Livingston will explain how the Fair Tax Plan would eliminate over 74,000 pages of the current tax code. He will also give details on H. R. 25 – Fair Tax Act of 2017, introduced January 3, 2017.

The General meeting will be held Tuesday evening, 5/9/17 at 6:30, held at the Village Inn located at 900 North Ponce de Leon Boulevard in St. Augustine.

