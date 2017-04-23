Tax collector provides wait time and check in from mobile devices

Want to ensure a shorter wait on your next visit for your driver license? Historic City News readers can now check the current wait-times at any office location of the St. Johns County Tax Collector when they visit www.sjctax.us and click on the Mobile Check-in icon.

By utilizing any electronic device, customers can access the Mobile Check-In feature before arriving at the office. Simply select the desired office location and service. Once the service is selected, customers can see the wait time for that service at the office location of their choice.

“We know that your time is valuable,” said St. Johns County Tax Collector Dennis W. Hollingsworth, CFC. “We have added this service so our customers can better plan their visit before coming to one of our offices for service.”

To be added to the queue at that office, simply enter name and cellphone number and a text message will be sent to your phone with information to show at check-in once you arrive.

If you are visiting the offices at Dupont Center, Julington Creek or Ponte Vedra, either print the bar code from your computer, or keep it on your phone for check-in.

Visit www.sjctax.us to try Mobile Check-in or to access our online information resources and services available 24/7 for vehicle registration, titling, driver license renewal, property taxes and more.

