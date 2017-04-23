Tea Party: Impact of subversive ideologies on American Culture

Historic City News readers are patriotically invited to attend the General meeting of the Saint Augustine Tea Party Tuesday evening, when the distinguished guest speaker will be Armando Escalante, the Northeast Florida Director for Bear Witness Central.

Bear Witness Central is a communication and action group composed of concerned Americans, many of whom have experienced the effects of socialism or communism during their lifetime.

Escalante is an active speaker on Cultural Marxism. He brings awareness of subversive ideologies and the impact they have on American Culture and the Church.

If you can attend, the meeting will be held at the Village Inn located at 900 North Ponce de Leon Boulevard in St. Augustine, on Tuesday evening, April 25, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. Plan to arrive early for best seating.

There is no admission charge and the meeting is open to both members and guests.

