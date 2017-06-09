Tea Party speaker asks “Are we draining the swamp?”

Historic City News readers are patriotically invited to attend the next general meeting of the Saint Augustine Tea Party on Tuesday evening, June 13th at 6:30 p.m. when the distinguished guest speaker will be Wayne Morrow, State of Florida Coordinator for the John Birch Society.

Since 1958 the John Birch Society, men and women of good character, humane conscience, and religious ideals have worked together to safeguard the Constitution. They believe in the foundation our forefathers built and are dedicated to restoring it.

“Are we draining the Swamp?” Morrow asks, rhetorically.

Morrow takes a hard look inside the Trump administration. He will examine President Trump’s inner circle, and how they can support his campaign promises to preserve our Republic, Chairman Lance Thate told local Historic City News reporters today.

Educational literature and other resources vital for understanding the issues will be available as well as a question-and-answer session following the presentation, time permitting.

If you plan to attend, the meeting is open to members, prospective members, and guests. There is no admission charged, so bring a friend. Meetings are held at the Village Inn located at 900 North Ponce de Leon Boulevard in St. Augustine.

