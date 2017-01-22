Tea Party speaker evaluates Trump cabinet picks

On this coming Tuesday, January 24, 2017, the Saint Augustine Tea Party will receive a briefing on the ISIS situation now that President Trump has taken office. The report will be delivered by Randy McDaniels.

According to Tea Party chairman, Lance Thate, in an announcement to Historic City News, McDaniels will be evaluating Trump’s Cabinet picks as it relates to the War on Terror.

“Randy McDaniels’ knowledge in this area is extensive,” Thate told local reporters. “It should prove to be a most informative meeting, and your readers are cordially invited.”

If you are interested in attending, the meeting is open to the public and free of charge. The program starts at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 at the Village Inn, located at 900 North Ponce de Leon Boulevard in St. Augustine.

The special guest speaker is a Marine veteran who served as an operations specialist as well as a member of the 11th Counter-Intelligence Team, which conducted counter terrorism, counter espionage, and counter-subversion operations.

He is the President of ACT! for America, Jacksonville Chapter, and is a mentor. ACT! for America is all about grassroots citizen’s groups taking effective action to preserve the security of our nation. To that end, McDaniels’ mission is to expose Radical Islam in our midst, and he will be addressing how the Trump Administration may be expected to react.

Nationwide, about 1000 chapters of ACT! for America are mobilizing to defeat the spread and implementation of Islamic Sharia Law.

