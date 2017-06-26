Tea Party: The push for an Article V “Convention of States”

Historic City News readers are patriotically invited to attend the General Meeting of the St Augustine Tea Party held Tuesday evening, June 27th at the Village Inn located at 900 North Ponce de Leon Boulevard in Saint Augustine, beginning at 6:30 p.m., when the special guest will be Armondo Escalante, the Northeast Florida Director for Bear Witness Central.

On Tuesday, Mr. Escalante will be exposing what he calls the real agenda behind the push for an Article V Convention of States movement (Con-Con).

“The Convention of States movement is a deception and a very dangerous movement,” Escalante says. “It will be the destruction of the U.S. Constitution if it is allowed to succeed. It is imperative for all Americans to understand it fully.”

Bear Witness Central is a communication and action group composed of Americans who have experienced Socialism or Communism intervention during their lifetime. Escalante is an active speaker on Cultural Marxism, bringing awareness of subversive ideologies and the impact they have on American Culture.

Over the last few years he has been advocating our Nation’s founding; speaking and teaching on the evils of Socialism, Communism, Globalization, Sustainable Development and Subversion.

“Join us for a very powerful discussion,” Chairman Lance Thate told Historic City News. “Please arrive early, as seating is limited. No admission charge, meeting is open to the public.”

Share Historic City News article

Comments