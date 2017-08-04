Teachers encouraged to apply for Blue School grant program

Communications Officer Teresa Monson reported to Historic City News that the St. Johns River Water Management District is accepting applications for its Blue School grant program.

The educational grant program, now in its second year, offers up to a total of $20,000 for teachers working to promote water resource protection through hands-on learning opportunities.

“The district has a strong commitment to educating the next generation and their families about the value of water, and we’re pleased to be able to offer the Blue School Grant Program to enhance the work of district staff and our region’s teachers to care for Florida’s water resources,” said St. Johns River Water Management District Executive Director Dr. Ann Shortelle. “We’re sure to see some interesting learning experiences for these teachers’ students.”

Grants of up to $2,000 per teacher per school are available to teachers in four areas: water quality field study, water conservation garden project, classroom/community awareness, and freshwater resources educational program.

Middle and high school teachers at public and charter schools within the district’s 18-county service area are eligible. The deadline to apply is August 31, 2017. Teachers receiving grants will be notified by September 15 and funds will be available this October.

Information about criteria and deadlines, and the online application can be found at www.sjrwmd.com/education/blueschool

