Teen believed kidnapped has been located

Sheriff’s Commander Chuck Mulligan reported to Historic City News this hour that 16-year-old Marcus Anthony Hatch, taken from a residence in Ponte Vedra Beach overnight, has been located in Jacksonville, and is in good health.

Detectives with The Major Crimes Unit are currently with him, according to Mulligan. They are working to garner more information from the home invasion robbery and possible kidnapping, which allegedly occurred in the 100 block of Great Harbor Way, in Ponte Vedra Beach.

Deputies initially responded to the residence just before midnight, after being contacted by the victims, who stated that they answered a knock on their door and were confronted by two black males who were armed with handguns. The intruders forcibly entered the residence and ordered the victims to stay in a particular area of the home, while the suspects gathered property.

Sometime later, a third black male suspect arrived holding a Hispanic male at gunpoint. The third victim did not reside at the home, but was a known acquaintance. As the incident continued, a roommate of the couple arrived home, and was also held at gunpoint.

As the intruders prepared to leave the residence, they bound three of the victims. Hatch was taken at gunpoint in the couple’s car, described as a 2009 Grey Subaru Legacy bearing a Florida “Air Force” tag “AKN6Z”, according to the incident report.

New information has been obtained regarding an additional Person of Interest driving a White Jeep Grand Cherokee. The person in this photo has been connected to the investigation through the use of the victim’s credit card at two different gas stations, one in St. Johns County in Ponte Vedra, and the other in Jacksonville in the Arlington area. It is not believed this individual was inside the residence of the home invasion.

Detectives garnered detailed descriptions of the suspects involved in the incident:

Suspect 1: Dark skinned Black Male described as 5’9”, with dreadlocks approx. 4-5 inches long and woven into 12 to 18 pony tails with beads, and had light facial hair. Additionally, he was identified as having 4 silver caps (Silver Grill) on his top 4 teeth. He was last seen wearing a Red Hoodie, Black Sweat Pants, with dark gym shorts underneath, and answered to the name “Trey” at the residence.

Suspect 2: Light skinned Black Male described as 5’ 8”, 170 lbs., wearing a Camo jacket with a tan cargo vest, and tan cargo pants with multiple pockets. Subject also had dark shorts under his pants, and wore dark “Vans” style shoes and a black and white beanie cap.

Suspect #3: Light skinned Black male described as 6’2” and 180-190 lbs. with a tattoo near the corner of his eye, last seen wearing a Camo jacket with blue jeans, black Jordan style shoes with red soles, a black beanie cap.

The Investigation is continuing.

Comments