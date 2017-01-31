Teens arrested as Nocatee investigation continues

Historic City News was informed that detectives with the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office identified three teens, and arrested two, during a weapons investigation in Nocatee early Tuesday morning.

Deputies responded to the Waldon Chase Subdivision at 3:45 a.m. to investigate the report of people knocking on windows in the neighborhood.

A silver Hyundai was observed driving through the neighborhood without its headlights on. As it pulled into a driveway on Hanover Lane, several occupants fled from the vehicle.

Deputy Jonas Carballosa approached the vehicle and observed three handguns together with approximately 100 grams of Marijuana in plain view inside the vehicle.

While investigating, deputies heard what sounded like gunshots in the area; and, on further investigation, they located several spent shell casings near the Waldon Chase entrance.

Arrested at the scene was 18-year-old Connor Alan Stout who resides at 1025 Hanover Lane. Stout was charged with violation of probation and was released to home detention by authorities with the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Also arrested was 18-year-old Blake Douglas Boyet who resides at 4286 Bordeaux Drive in St Louis, Missouri. Boyet was charged with possession of Marijuana over 20 grams and was booked into the County Jail; where he remains in lieu of $2,500 bond.

As the investigation continues, a sheriff’s spokesperson said that additional charges could be forthcoming.

Comments