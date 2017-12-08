The Veteran’s Council of St. Johns County invites the Historic City News readers to the Tenth-Annual Wreath Laying Ceremony held at the St. Augustine National Cemetery.

The keynote speaker for the event is Brigadier General Paul B. Chauncey III. General Chauncey is the Assistant Adjutant General of the Florida Army National Guard for training installations and programs.

This year’s Christmas Holiday event will be held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, December 16, 2017. The cemetery is located at 104 Marine Street, 32084.

There are over 1200 gravesites to be decorated and the public is invited to assist in the placing of the wreaths.

