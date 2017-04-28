The 26th Annual Tour de Forts Classic will impact drivers

Just when you think traffic congestion couldn’t get much worse, the City of St Augustine has announced to Historic City News that on Sunday, April 30th, residents can expect an increased presence of bicyclists throughout the city streets.

North Florida Bicycle Club will unleash groups of about 30 participant riders, approximately one group every minute, beginning at 7:30 a.m. from St. Augustine High School. Several hundred riders are expected. Motorists are urged to use extra caution when encountering the participants.

The route travels through the city and includes Lewis Speedway, SR-16, San Marco Avenue, Avenida Menendez, the Bridge of Lions and Anastasia Boulevard. Some bicyclists will continue south on SR-A1A to Fort Matanzas National Monument and continue further south.

Other riders will head south only to return in the early afternoon using an aid station at Lighthouse Park and riding through North Davis Shores over the Bridge of Lions and back to St. Augustine High School using the same route as in the early morning.

The Bridge of Lions will be closed to marine traffic from 7:35 a.m. to 8:50 a.m. on Sunday morning to allow most of the riders the ability to cross without a bridge opening.

St Augustine Police Officers will be stationed at major intersections to assist with traffic.

