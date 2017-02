Of course, clumsy robots are so 2015. An upgraded version of Boston Dynamic’s bot, epically named “Atlas, The Next Generation,” was unveiled in 2016.

Atlas, The Next Generation uses laser imaging (LIDAR), stereo sensors in its head, and more sensors in its limbs to aid with balance and movement. As such, it’s a lot less clumsy than the first-generation Atlas, even in snowy test conditions.

