The Deep State: Who are the swamp creatures

Historic City News readers are patriotically invited to attend the general meeting of the Saint Augustine Tea Party; held at the Village Inn located at 900 North Ponce de Leon Boulevard in St. Augustine on November 28, 2017, 6:30 p.m.

Our special guest this month will be Wayne Morrow, Florida Field Coordinator for the John Birch Society.

Since 1958 the John Birch Society, men and women of good character, humane conscience, and religious ideals have worked together to safeguard the Constitution. They believe in the foundation our forefathers built and are dedicated to restoring it.

Mr. Morrow takes a hard look at the “swamp creatures” and their intrusion into the Trump Administration. He will examine President Trump’s inner circle, and how they can support his campaign promises to preserve our Republic.

Mr. Morrow will also give an update on key legislation in Congress, so that we can contact our respective Congressman and Senators. Literature and other educational resources vital for understanding the issues will be available.

Questions? Q & A session to follow. Admission is free, and open to the public, so bring a friend, and, follow the Towncriers on St. George Street at our website www.SaintAugustineTeaParty.org

