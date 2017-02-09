The most anticipated TVs of 2017 – CNET

Now that the dust has settled from CES and most of the Super Bowl sales have wound down, the new TVs of 2017 are starting to appear. But among all those new models, which ones are worth your attention?

We have a few ideas. Here are the TVs we’re looking forward to checking out most, mainly because we think they’ll be the ones you anticipate buying (or at least, talking about). They range from super-expensive to eminently affordable, and many will likely occupy the top positions on CNET’s Best TVs lists by the end of the year. Enjoy.

