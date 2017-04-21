The Secret: Spanish Inquisition in Old St Augustine

Noted St. Augustine playwright and actor Lee Weaver, is bringing his one-man play, “The Secret” to the Corazon Theater and Cafe, on Thursday, May 4th and Historic City News readers are invited to attend.

Many have enjoyed the other three dramas in his “Redemption Series” including The Box, The Witness, and The Shooter.

In “The Secret” Weaver portrays a finder in the employ of the Spanish monarchy and the Holy Catholic Church. His job is to “find” Jews, Moslems and bad Catholics, then to see that they receive their just reward.

The St. Augustine Jewish Historical Society has long held that the first Jews to come to the New World arrived in St. Augustine with Pedro Menendez in 1565. Startling evidence put forth by Weaver, albeit circumstantial, is extremely convincing of this new understanding. This information would set aside the old understanding that the first Jews in America came to New Amsterdam in 1654.

Weaver’s drama has all the components of a successful stage presentation. It is a factually accurate portrayal of Old St. Augustine, a drama about family, love and hate, alligators and pirates, marriage, betrayal and ultimately, survival. Weaver presented “The Secret” in October 2014, at the largest International Drama in the world, The NYC Fringe Festival, where he received an award for Outstanding One Person Show.

The Corazon is located at 36 Granada Street in St Augustine. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for food and drink orders from the menu. The curtain goes up at 7:00 p.m. Admission is $20 – Students $15. A portion of the proceeds will go to the St. Augustine Jewish Historical Society.

Comments