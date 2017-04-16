The taxman cometh

And it came to pass in those days, that there went out a decree from Caesar Augustus, that all the world should be taxed.

Luke 2:1

Forget the ides of March, beware the ides of April! Did you know that it took the average taxpayer 114 days to pay federal, state, and local taxes?

For those procrastinators who wait until the last moment to mail in their return and send off that check to their favorite uncle, take comfort in knowing that you got an extra day to settle your debt to the nation this year — thanks to a provision in the tax code that actually worked in your favor.

April 15th, “Tax Day”, fell on Saturday this year, so the deadline to pay your 2016 taxes was automatically postponed because the due date will never fall on a weekend or legal holiday.

This year, today is Easter Sunday. But, in Washington, DC, it is the anniversary of the day in 1862 that President Lincoln signed the law that freed the slaves in the District of Columbia.

Because of the Monday holiday shenanigans to benefit government employees, Emancipation Day will not be observed until Monday, April 16, 2017. And, under the tax code, legal holidays in Washington affect the filing deadline across the nation.

So, at least this year, you get a temporary reprieve until Tuesday, April 18th.

