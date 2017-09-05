Things to do this week around St Augustine

Barbara Golden, Communications Manager for the St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra and the Beaches Visitors and Convention Bureau, reminds Historic City News readers who reside in St Johns County that admission is free of charge to the Oldest House, the Lightner Museum, the Ximenez-Fatio House, the Oldest Wooden School House, City Walks History Mystery Murder Evening Tour and the Hotel Ponce de Leon Legacy Tours at Flagler College, with valid identification.

All Historic City News readers can take the daily tours and wine tastings at the San Sebastian Winery and St. Augustine Distillery. Also, admission is free at the Fort Matanzas National Monument, St. Photios Chapel, the Pena-Peck House, the Father Miguel O’Reilly Museum and the Mission Nombre de Dios Museum. Many other local attractions offer discounted admissions to St. Johns County residents, so be sure to ask.

Tuesday – Saturday, September 5 – 9

David Nackashi and Jim Benedict Exhibition

Experience this exhibition at The Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach, which showcases works by David Nackashi and Jim Benedict. Nackashi’s intention when painting is to give the viewer a sense of place for just the initial second. Benedict’s body of work focuses on the collision of physical action and conceptual ideation. Admission is free. The exhibit will be on display through September 29. The gallery is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. 50 Executive Way, Ponte Vedra Beach 904-280-0614

Who Are You?: Exhibition of Works by SOMMA

The Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach hosts this exhibition, which showcases works of the Society of Mixed Media Artists. Admission is free. The exhibit will be on display through September 29. The gallery is open Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The opening reception is on August 25 from 6-8 p.m. 50 Executive Way, Ponte Vedra Beach 904-280-0614

Tuesday – Sunday, September 5 – 10

Steve Anderson Art Exhibition at the Villa Zorayda Museum

The Villa Zorayda Museum hosts an art exhibition of Steve Anderson’s highly innovative paintings of St. Augustine’s architectural heritage. Anderson is unique among the city’s artists in the fact that he is visually impaired and is constantly presented with an obstacle-filled creative path. At this time, Anderson has less than 10 percent of his sight. The exhibition will be on display through October 29. The museum is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. General admission is $10. 83 King St., St. Augustine. 904-829-9887

Ripley’s Educator Appreciation Days

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! wants to thank Florida K-12, college, homeschool, preschool educators and school support staff by offering extended summer fun with the return of Educator Appreciation Days. Ripley’s attractions will offer free admission for in-state educators. Participating St. Augustine attractions include: Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Odditorium, Red Train Tours, Bayfront Mini Golf and Ripley’s Ghost Train Adventures. Educator Appreciation runs through October 15. Also, educators can bring up to three guests who will receive a 50 percent discount on admission. 19 San Marco Ave., St. Augustine 904-824-1606

Tuesday, September 5

The Impact of the Great War on St. Augustine

Helmut Flachenecker, professor for Regional History-Franconian Region and director of Research Center at University of Würzburg in Germany, will share a talk titled The Impact of the Great War on St. Augustine: America’s European City. His talk will explore the implications of World War I on St. Augustine as well as the influence of media and the town’s geographic location on locals’ perception of the war. The event is at Flagler College’s Flagler Room in Ponce de Leon Hall at 7 p.m. Admission is free. 74 King St., St. Augustine 904-829-6481

Wednesday, September 6

Music by the Sea Concert

Celebrating its 15th anniversary, this free weekly concert series at the St. Johns County Pier features a wide variety of musical genres from 7-9 p.m. Bring a beach chair or blanket along with a favorite beverage and get ready to dance. Starting at 6 p.m., dinner is offered as an option for concert goers. All dinners are priced at $10 or less. This week’s performance is by 15th Anniversary All Star Show, and the featured restaurant is Viola’s Pizza & Pasta. Concert goers are encouraged to car pool or ride the shuttle from St. Augustine Beach City Hall or Ron Parker Park. 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach 904-347-8007

Thursday, September 7

Throwback Thursday: Beat the Devil at the Corazon Cinema and Cafe

A group of rogues and a seemingly innocent British couple are on the way to Africa with the hope of getting rich there. This movie is showing at the Corazon Cinema and Cafe at noon. The cost is $10, which includes a lunch package and viewing of the film. 36 Granada St., St. Augustine 904-679-5736

Concert in the Plaza

From 6-8 p.m. enjoy a free special Concert in the Plaza post-season performance by The Driftwoods as they fill the Plaza de la Constitución with their traditional and original Bluegrass tunes. Bring a chair or blanket for seating. Corner of Cathedral Pl. and King St., St. Augustine 904-825-1004

Thursday – Sunday, September 7-10

Free Kayak Trip

St. Johns County Parks and Recreation and the National Park Service invite you on this free kayak trip at Fort Matanzas National Monument. The trip is at 9 a.m. on Thursday, 10 a.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Participants will be able to see the fort from the water and enjoy Southeast Intracoastal Waterway Park. Call or email to register. 8635 A1A South, St. Augustine 904-209-0335

Friday, September 8

Mindfulness Meditation and Garden Walk

Learn the practice of mindfulness meditation from Park Ranger Joe Woodbury at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park from 10 a.m.-noon. After, enjoy a walk through the formal gardens. Registration is required through phone or email at amy.biedenbach@dep.state.fl.us. Regular park entrance fees apply. Entrance fees range from $5-$2. 6400 N. Oceanshore Blvd., Palm Coast 386-446-6783

Throw Down Under – A Latte Art Competition

Hosted by The Kookaburra, this latte art competition takes place at The Kookaburra Roastery from 7-10 p.m. Admission for spectators is free. The cost to compete is $10. 76 Dockside Dr., Unit 104, St. Augustine 904-209-9391

Friday – Sunday, September 8-10

Sing Out Loud Music Festival

The Sing Out Loud Music Festival, the largest free music festival ever held in North Florida, returns for three weekends this September. More than 200 artists will perform at 15 venues throughout St. Augustine. In a convergence of musical genres as wide ranging as Texas Outlaw Country, New Orleans Brass and Funk, Alternative Indie Rock, Americana, Bluegrass, Neo-Soul, Folk, Punk and more, this year’s Sing Out Loud Music Festival features an eclectic mix of local, national and regional singers, songwriters and musicians. The national artist lineup includes performances by Steve Earle & The Dukes, Lake Street Dive, Wolf Parade, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Los Lobos and more in addition to a massive regional and local lineup. There will also be performances by legendary jazz musician and St. Augustine native Doug Carn, renowned Delta style bluesman Willie Green, gifted art-folk songwriter David Dondero, kid-approved animal party band Bears and Lions and folk lyricist Joey Harkum. Visit the website to see a full schedule of performances and events. 904-209-0367

The Trip to Spain at the Corazon Cinema and Cafe

Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon embark on a six-part episodic road trip through Spain, sampling the restaurants, eateries and sights along the way. This film is showing at the Corazon Cinema and Cafe through September 21 at 12:30 p.m., 3 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. on Sunday. Admission ranges from $8-$6. 36 Granada St., St. Augustine 904-679-5736

Saturday, September 9

Family Seining at the GTM Research Reserve

Hosted by the GTM Research Reserve, you’re invited to join docents from 8:30-10:30 a.m. to learn how to pull a seine net. Participants will collect fish and crabs as well as learn about their habitats and role in the environment. Waders and boots provided. The program is included with regular admission to the reserve and takes place in the Environmental Education Center. 505 Guana River Rd., Ponte Vedra Beach 904-823-4500

Free St. Augustine Pet Walk Pup Crawl

Explore the timeless streets of St. Augustine and hear tales of the city’s rich history while touring with your beloved pets. This free, one-hour guided walking tour covers several square blocks of the downtown plaza area. All pets must be leashed and all city pet ordinances followed. This is a great way to share quality time with man’s best friend and explore the nation’s oldest city. Tour departs at 10 a.m. from Tour Saint Augustine office. Reservations required. 4 Granada St., St. Augustine 904-825-0087

Founder’s Day

This day honors the founding of America’s First Parish, the Cathedral of St. Augustine, and St. Augustine, the nation’s oldest city. Both were founded together 452 years ago on Sept. 8, 1565, by Pedro Menéndez de Avilés. The event will take place at the Mission Nombre de Dios, 27 Ocean Ave., and Fountain of Youth Archaeological Park, 11 Magnolia Ave. At 10 a.m. at the mission, a historical re-enactment of the Spanish landing will be led by the Historic Florida Militia’s Men of Menendez. At 11 a.m. Bishop Felipe Estévez will celebrate a Mass of Thanksgiving at the rustic altar on the mission grounds just as Father Francisco Lopez de Mendoza Grajales did 452 years ago. The afternoon will provide opportunities for children and families to meet the historical re-enactors and have their photo taken with them at 12:15 p.m. at the mission. At 1 p.m. there will be a procession from the mission grounds to the Fountain of Youth where there will be a Thanksgiving meal and blessing. General admission into the Fountain of Youth is $15. 904-824-2809

30th Anniversary of Illegally Yours Filming Group Photo

It’s the 30th anniversary of the filming of the movie Illegally Yours. The St. Augustine Historical Society, St. Johns County Public Library System, Castillo de San Marcos, National Park Service and St. Augustine Amphitheatre have teamed up to commemorate this anniversary. On this day, a group photo will be taken at the Castillo de San Marcos at 5:15 p.m. of the locals who played a part in the film or who were on the production crew. 1 S. Castillo Dr., St. Augustine 904-824-2872

Sunday, September 10

Ponte Vedra Auto Show

The Ponte Vedra Auto Show features up to 150 classic and new collectors’ cars all vying for the show’s 30+ trophies. The auto show takes place at Nocatee Town Center from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. This year’s show celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Shelby and Camaro. It also celebrates the 70th anniversary of the Ferrari. Automobile registration ranges from $40-$35. Local food trucks will be at the show serving lunch and beverages, plus there will be live music, vendors and a vintage motorcycle display. Admission and parking are free. 460 Town Plaza Ave., Ponte Vedra Beach 904-285-2004

Beat the Devil (1953) at the Corazon Cinema and Cafe

A group of rogues and a seemingly innocent British couple are on the way to Africa with the hope of getting rich there. This movie is showing at the Corazon Cinema and Cafe at 3 p.m. Admission is $6. 36 Granada St., St. Augustine 904-679-5736

