Thirty-nine district properties reopen for recreation

The St Johns River Water Management District reported to Historic City News that they have reopened a total of 39 of its conservation lands following Hurricane Irma’s impact last week.

The district continues to assess damage from Hurricane Irma and make repairs to its public lands, with a goal to reopen the properties for recreational uses as soon as it is safe to do so.

The following properties St Johns, Putnam and Flagler counties have reopened; some with limited access as repairs are made:

Deep Creek Conservation Area – Dog Branch stormwater portion only (St. Johns and Putnam counties)

Dunns Creek Conservation Area and WMA – walk-in only (Putnam County)

Gourd Island Conservation Area (St. Johns County)

Lake George Conservation Area (includes part of Lake George WMA) (Putnam and Volusia counties)

Moses Creek Conservation Area (St. Johns County)

Murphy Creek Conservation Area (Putnam County)

Pellicer Creek Conservation Area (Flagler County)

Stokes Landing Conservation Area (St. Johns County)

Twelve Mile Swamp Conservation Area (St. Johns County)

For continuing updates concerning other district lands that remain closed and the status of other district operations, visit the district’s website, www.sjrwmd.com

