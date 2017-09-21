Thirty-nine district properties reopen for recreation

The St Johns River Water Management District reported to Historic City News that they have reopened a total of 39 of its conservation lands following Hurricane Irma’s impact last week.
The district continues to assess damage from Hurricane Irma and make repairs to its public lands, with a goal to reopen the properties for recreational uses as soon as it is safe to do so.
The following properties St Johns, Putnam and Flagler counties have reopened; some with limited access as repairs are made:
- Deep Creek Conservation Area – Dog Branch stormwater portion only (St. Johns and Putnam counties)
- Dunns Creek Conservation Area and WMA – walk-in only (Putnam County)
- Gourd Island Conservation Area (St. Johns County)
- Lake George Conservation Area (includes part of Lake George WMA) (Putnam and Volusia counties)
- Moses Creek Conservation Area (St. Johns County)
- Murphy Creek Conservation Area (Putnam County)
- Pellicer Creek Conservation Area (Flagler County)
- Stokes Landing Conservation Area (St. Johns County)
- Twelve Mile Swamp Conservation Area (St. Johns County)
For continuing updates concerning other district lands that remain closed and the status of other district operations, visit the district’s website, www.sjrwmd.com