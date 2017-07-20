Three arrested in Oxycodone trafficking investigation

Historic City News was informed by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Special Investigation Unit that, just after 6:00 a.m. this morning, detectives arrested three adults from their residence located at 17 Port Lane in Palm Coast.
Members of the tactical team executed a search warrant and seized approximately 50-grams of ecstasy, 80-grams of oxycodone, 331-grams of cannabis, and $6,000 in U.S. currency as suspected drug proceeds.
“We just added three more guests to the Green Roof Inn,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This was a great job by our Special Investigations Unit, and more poison peddlers in our community are off our streets.”
Arrested today:
Yuumi Obama, DOB 3/11/1987
Arrested for trafficking in oxycodone, possession of cannabis with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Obama is being held at the Flagler County Detention Facility under a $165,500.00 bond.
Jeremy Toumbs, DOB 10/24/1979
Arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of less than 20-grams of cannabis. Toumbs was release from the Detention Facility after posting a $3,000.00 bond.
Yuriy Krivoshey, 8/24/1988
Arrested for felony violation of probation. Krivoshey is being held at the Flagler County Detention Facility with No Bond.
Further charges are pending as the investigation continues.