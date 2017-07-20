Three arrested in Oxycodone trafficking investigation

Historic City News was informed by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Special Investigation Unit that, just after 6:00 a.m. this morning, detectives arrested three adults from their residence located at 17 Port Lane in Palm Coast.

Members of the tactical team executed a search warrant and seized approximately 50-grams of ecstasy, 80-grams of oxycodone, 331-grams of cannabis, and $6,000 in U.S. currency as suspected drug proceeds.

“We just added three more guests to the Green Roof Inn,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “This was a great job by our Special Investigations Unit, and more poison peddlers in our community are off our streets.”

Arrested today:

Yuumi Obama, DOB 3/11/1987

Arrested for trafficking in oxycodone, possession of cannabis with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule II controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule IV controlled substance with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Obama is being held at the Flagler County Detention Facility under a $165,500.00 bond.

Jeremy Toumbs, DOB 10/24/1979

Arrested for possession of a controlled substance and possession of less than 20-grams of cannabis. Toumbs was release from the Detention Facility after posting a $3,000.00 bond.

Yuriy Krivoshey, 8/24/1988

Arrested for felony violation of probation. Krivoshey is being held at the Flagler County Detention Facility with No Bond.

Further charges are pending as the investigation continues.

Share Historic City News article

Comments