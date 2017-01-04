Three-car head on collision leaves one dead Tuesday

Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Investigator, Leonard Yuknavage, reported to Historic City News that he is trying to notify the next-of-kin of a 55-year-old St Augustine man who was killed in a three-vehicle crash on US-1 north of Abbotts Way yesterday afternoon.

According to the crash report, 18-year-old Alexa Frisbey of St Augustine was traveling north in the inside lane of US-1 on January 3rd at approximately 1:46 p.m. when she lost control of her 2004 Toyota CRV.

The vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway, across the grass median and into the southbound inside lane of traffic, striking an oncoming 2006 Toyota Corolla head-on. The CRV rotated counterclockwise from the impact of the crash. The Corolla rotated clockwise and traveled off the roadway.

At the moment of the crash, a 2011 Ford Explorer driven by 44-year-old William Barnwell Jr of St. Augustine was traveling south in the outside lane on US-1. Barnwell tried to swerve to the left to avoid a collision but was

unsuccessful, causing the front of the Explorer to strike the rear of the CRV. The CRV was forced into the center median, where it came to final rest.

The Explorer came to final rest in the southbound inside lane of US-1. Barnwell suffered no injuries, however, emergency medical personnel transported Frisbey to UF Health Jacksonville in serious condition. The driver of the Toyota Corolla died at the scene.

Charges in the collision are pending the results of toxicology tests.

