Three-car pile up sends two patients to Baptist South

Two semi-trucks collided with a passenger vehicle this evening on I-95 near the International Golf Parkway interchange, according to a report received from St Johns County Fire Rescue spokesman Lt. Jeremy Robshaw.
Upon arrival, crews found multiple overturned vehicles and two patients entrapped as a result of the accident. Crews extricated the two patients without incident and rendered treatment and transport.
One patient was a trauma alert and was transported in serious condition to Memorial Hospital, and a second patient was transported in stable condition to Baptist South Hospital.
No other injuries we reported to Historic City News. Florida Highway Patrol will handle the traffic crash investigation.