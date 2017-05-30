Three-car pile up sends two patients to Baptist South

Two semi-trucks collided with a passenger vehicle this evening on I-95 near the International Golf Parkway interchange, according to a report received from St Johns County Fire Rescue spokesman Lt. Jeremy Robshaw.

Upon arrival, crews found multiple overturned vehicles and two patients entrapped as a result of the accident. Crews extricated the two patients without incident and rendered treatment and transport.

One patient was a trauma alert and was transported in serious condition to Memorial Hospital, and a second patient was transported in stable condition to Baptist South Hospital.

No other injuries we reported to Historic City News. Florida Highway Patrol will handle the traffic crash investigation.

