Tom Brady fuels millions of Super Bowl posts on Facebook – CNET

Looks “like” Facebook and Instagram were also big winners of Super Bowl 2017.

A combined 108 million users threw posts on the social platforms during Sunday’s big game in which Tom Brady led the New England Patriots to a 34-28 comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons, the first to be decided in overtime.

Facebook and Instagram together generated almost 400 million interactions (posts, comments and reactions) during the Big Game.

On Facebook alone, some 64 million users posted 240 million interactions on the platform, an increase from the 60 million users and 200 million interactions during Super Bowl 2016.

While there was more chatter on the world’s largest social network about this year’s Super Bowl than last year’s, the total is slightly down from the record-breaking 65 million users and 265 million interactions on Facebook during Super Bowl 2015, when the Patriots beat the Seattle Seahawks.

Brady was the most talked-about player on Facebook during Sunday’s game: Some 11.7 million users referenced Brady; 736,000 users talked about Falcons’ quarterback Matt Ryan; and 610,000 users talked about Brady’s Patriots teammate Julian Edelman.

More than 90 percent of this year’s Super Bowl Facebook interactions took place on mobile, including 262 million views of game-related videos. This includes this official NFL video of Brady and Lady Gaga’s eye-catching halftime show.

On Facebook-owned Instagram, 44 million users had 150 million Super Bowl-related interactions. The most-used hashtags included #superbowl, #patriots and #riseup, the rally cry for the Falcons.

Although not a direct comparison, Twitter said fans posted 27.6 million tweets globally using the #SB51 hashtag during the live telecast (including pre- and post-game conversion).

Among the most popular Instagram posts was Patriots’ tight end Rob Gronkowski’s pic with Brady post game:

And a video of the aforementioned Lady Gaga before her performance:

And, of course, a video of Brady holding the Vince Lombardi Trophy for a fifth time:

