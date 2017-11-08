Town of Hastings votes to dissolve

The polls in Hastings opened at 7:00 a.m. this morning for what would become the final town election, according to St Johns County Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes.

Historic City News has been informed that on the “big question” in the small town, only 165 of Hasting’s 402 eligible voters cast their ballot to decide whether or not to accept the proposition to dissolve the Town of Hastings, Florida.

At 7:15:32 p.m., Oakes updated her website after the final count of ballots was complete. The results were 136 to dissolve and only 29 to preserve the incorporated town.

An additional race for Hastings Town Commissioner Seat 3 between Kim Lewis Felder (83 votes) and Chris Stanton (75 votes) is moot because the town will be dissolved.

Follow Historic City News for updates as the Town of Hastings assimilates into unincorporated St Johns County.

Share a link to this Historic City News article Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Print



Related

Comments

comments