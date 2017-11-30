Traffic alert for Christmas Parade and Colonial Night Watch

Saturday, December 2 will be a busy day for Historic City News readers in downtown St. Augustine with two events necessitating the closing of some streets and detours of traffic.

The St. Augustine Christmas Parade

Start: 9:00 a.m., Finish: 11:30 a.m.

Parade route:

Mission Nombre de Dios, south on San Marco Avenue, South Castillo Drive Avenida Menendez; west on Cathedral Place north on Cordova Street to Orange Street where it will disband.

Traffic notes: Starting at 8:15 a.m., traffic will be prohibited on San Marco Avenue south of May Street, South Castillo Drive Avenida Menendez, Cathedral Place and Cordova Street north of King Street.

For more information about the St. Augustine Christmas parade, call 904.824.4997.

The Colonial Night Watch

Start: 7:00 p.m., Finish: 8:00 p.m.

Parade route (walking): From Castillo de San Marcos National Monument, the procession moves to the City Gates, then south on St. George Street to Governor’s House.

Traffic notes: Traffic on Avenida Menendez in the vicinity of the Castillo de San Marcos will be halted briefly to allow the procession to cross St. George Street adjacent to Governor’s House will be closed as will Cathedral Place as needed to accommodate the procession and pedestrians.

For more information about the Colonial Night Watch, visit hfm.club/nightwatch.

