Traffic information for Fireworks Over The Matanzas

To assist those who plan to attend Fireworks Over the Matanzas at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 4, the City of St Augustine offers the following information to Historic City News readers regarding street closures, detours, and opportunities for the Anastasia Boulevard “Park and Ride” shuttle.

Areas closed to vehicular traffic starting at 8:30pm

Bridge of Lions will not open before 11:00pm

Avenida Menendez north of the Bridge of Lions

S. Castillo Dr.

Cathedral Pl.

Parking restrictions

Parking will be prohibited all day on:

Avenida Menendez north of the Bridge of Lions

Cathedral Pl., south side of the street

Parking will be prohibited after 5:00pm:

King St.

Cathedral Pl., north side of the street

NOTE: Francis Field will not be available for parking.

Free Park & Ride Shuttle/Anastasia Blvd.

6:00pm – 12:00am (midnight)

Parking locations:

Anastasia Baptist Church (1650 A1A South)

St. Augustine Amphitheatre (1340-C A1A South)

R.B. Hunt Elementary School (125 Magnolia Dr.)

St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park (999 Anastasia Blvd.).

Drop off point

Bridge of Lions, east side

Traffic exit routes

Bridge of Lions will not open to vehicles until 11:00pm

King St., 1-lane eastbound, 2-lanes westbound to U.S. 1

W. Castillo Dr., two lanes westbound to U.S. 1

I-95 northbound traffic should use U.S. 1 North to International Golf Pkwy to avoid S.R. 16 traffic

