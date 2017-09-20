Traffic stop ends in arrest for multiple drug crimes

On Saturday, September 16th at approximately 10:49 p.m., St. Augustine Beach Police Department Officer Tyler Thompson stopped a speeding vehicle driving west on SR-312. What he discovered led to the arrest of the driver on four felony and five misdemeanor drug-related charges.

Thompson reported to Historic City News that he observed items commonly used as drug paraphernalia in plain view from outside the vehicle. He asked the driver, identified as 19-year-old Alyssa Marie Clarke who resides at 112 Colonial Circle in Palatka, about the items. Clarke stated that her boyfriend may have a little bit of “weed” in the back of the car.

A search of the vehicle, which was registered to Clarke, yielded a large number of illegal drugs, and drug paraphernalia. All the narcotics seized field tested positive as illegal substances, to include

LSD

185 grams of Marijuana

1.2 grams of Cocaine

Hydrocodone pills

Codeine cough syrup

Multiple clear plastic bags consistent with packaging and sales

Five glass pipes and water bongs

Upon finding the above, Clarke was arrested on separate drug related charges and booked into the St. Johns County Detention Facility. She was released today after posting a $15,000 appearance bond.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

