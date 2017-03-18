Traffic tied up about an hour after US-1 South crash

FHP District Sergeant Michael Quade reported to Historic City News that traffic was backed up for about an hour yesterday afternoon while troopers investigated a crash on US-1 southbound, south of CR-204 in St Johns County.

At about 1:20 p.m. Friday, 22-year-old Brandon Sparks of Astatula rear-ended the driver of a 2014 Ford Focus near the intersection of CR-204 and US-1. Sparks was driving a 2015 Toyota Tacoma when he crashed into 59-year-old David Cunningham of Palm Coast.

According to the crash report, Cunningham had slowed and stopped due to traffic congestion ahead. Sparks failed to observe that the Ford Focus had stopped and collided into the rear of Cunningham’s vehicle within the outside lane of US-1. The impact pushed Cunningham into the center grass median. Sparks’ Toyota Tacoma came to rest within the outside lane.

While vehicle recovery was taking place, Sparks was charged with careless driving. He and his passenger, 24-year-old Zachary West of Tavares, received only minor injuries and were medically cleared at the scene. Cunningham was transported to Flagler Hospital in St Augustine with minor injuries.

Comments