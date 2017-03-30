Trend towards tobacco-free campus on the rise

Tobacco Free St Johns informed local Historic City News reporters today that college attendance and tobacco free campus policies nationally could be a turning point in choosing not to use tobacco.

Approximately 13 percent of young adults in the U.S. between the ages of 18-24 smoke; and, as documented by the 2016 U.S. Surgeon General’s Report, almost no one starts smoking after age 25.

“Tobacco Free St. Johns is a community-wide partnership working to eliminate tobacco use and its impact on our community,” Program Manager, Mary Ann Steinberg, told Historic City News. “We strive to create a healthier environment for residents and visitors. The partnership is open to the public. For more information go to www.tobaccofreestjohns.com or follow on facebook.”

College and university campuses offer unique opportunities for promoting social norms that support healthy living and lifestyle choices. Institutions of higher learning around the country are increasingly adopting new policies that reinforce their longstanding commitments to student health.

Nicotine use affects concentration, decision-making and learning. Tobacco companies need to recruit young people to stay in business. So, tobacco companies spend $8.4 billion a year on advertising and promoting tobacco in convenience stores, many of which are located near college campuses and frequented by students.

Sixty-two college and university campuses across Florida are smoke-free. We expect this number to continue to climb rapidly as a result of the growing social norm supporting smoke-free environments, and support from within the academic community for such policies for campus health and well-being.

