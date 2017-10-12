Trick-or-treating and fun at the zoo

The St Augustine Alligator Farm and Zoological Park reported to Historic City News that they are planning a special three-night Halloween event for kids of all ages.

Starting at 5:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. each night, from October 27th – 29th, you and your family can join the wild side for Halloween nights of treats, costumes, and fun.

You are sure to have a spook-tacular time when you meet eerie bugs and beasts in a haunting “hands-on” experience while collecting creepy creature cards around the park.

Come early because guests already in the zoo can stay and watch the special 7:15 p.m. alligator feeding.

Admission charge for Members: Adults $9 • Children (2-11) $7, Non-Members: Adults $10 • Children (2-11) $8

