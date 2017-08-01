Tropical Storm Emily will head off shore Tuesday morning

According to the latest weather update from the National Hurricane Center, Historic City News local reporters have learned that Tropical Storm Emily no longer poses a danger to Florida’s Historic Coast.

The latest storm tracking predictions indicate the center of Emily should move across central Florida through tonight. Emily is expected to weaken to a tropical depression as she moves across the Florida peninsula and then move offshore off the east-central Florida coast Tuesday morning.

“There is no threat to Florida’s Historic Coast and our visitors at this time,” said Richard Goldman, CEO of St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches Visitors and Convention Bureau. “Our Bureau is in touch with state and local officials and is monitoring the situation.”

The Visitors and Convention Bureau provides a website that specifically offers weather updates (http://fhcbeachinfo.com) with links to official announcements providing local information to assist visitors when they are making their travel plans.

In the event of severe weather in Florida, Visit Florida, the state’s tourism marketing agency, will activate http://expedia.com/florida where displaced visitors will be able to find safe lodging throughout the state.

In the alternative, residents and visitors should monitor http://floridanow.com for current Florida travel conditions.

