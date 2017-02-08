Trump touts new jobs as Intel resurrects Arizona chip factory – CNET

CBS News

Intel chip factories come and go, but a new one planned for Arizona assumed new political importance amid President Donald Trump‘s attempt to enliven US manufacturing

Intel Chief Executive Brian Krzanich stood by Trump in the White House on Wednesday to announce a plan to resuscitate an Arizona chip factory called Fab 42, boasting of the company’s manufacturing prowess and criticizing US regulations. His close proximity contrasts with many tech companies’ displeasure with the new administration.

“Intel is proud of the fact that the majority of our manufacturing is here in the US and the majority of our research and development is here in the US while over 80 percent of what we sell is sold outside the US,” Krzanich said. “We’ve been able to do that even while the regulatory and tax policies have disadvantaged us in the past relative to the competition we’ve had across the world.”

Trump tweeted his pleasure at Intel’s move: “Thank you Brian Krzanich, CEO of @Intel. A great investment ($7 BILLION) in American INNOVATION and JOBS! #AmericaFirst”

Intel no doubt would like more favorable regulations in the US, but tight ties with Trump can come with a cost, too. Uber CEO Travis Kalanick resigned from a Trump economic advisory council after customers uninstalled his company’s ride-hailing app en masse to protest Uber’s cooperation. Elon Musk, CEO of electric carmaker Tesla, hasn’t resigned despite some similar pushback, but he’s also offered some resistance to Trump administration’s fondness for fossil fuels, for example with a tweet Wednesday that pointed toward a Wall Street Journal op-ed seeking a carbon tax to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

Intel’s investment reawakens an old plant. Intel announced Fab 42 in 2011 as part of a $5 billion investment plan that would mean 1,000 new jobs, but mothballed it in 2014 because of slumping chip demand. Now it’s back on with a $7 billion plan that will mean 3,000 jobs in three or four years, Intel said.

At the White House, Krzanich echoed Trump’s speaking style to boast of the plan. “This factory will produce the most powerful computer chips on the planet, powering the best computers, the best data centers, autonomous cars — the most powerful computing devices on the planet,” he said.

In an email to employees, he also lent his backing to Trump administration policy. “Wwe support the Administration’s policies to level the global playing field and make U.S. manufacturing

competitive worldwide through new regulatory standards and investment policies,” he said.

But Intel also joined Google, Facebook, Apple, Microsoft and dozens of other tech companies that objected to Trump’s immigration ban.

“When we disagree, we don’t walk away,” Krzanich said in his email. “We believe that we must be part of the conversation to voice our views on key issues such as immigration, H1B visas and other policies that are essential to innovation.”

