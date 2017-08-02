Turn of events for downtown developer – buyer becomes seller

Six-years ago, Historic City News became aware of controversial Lincolnville and Old Town developer David B. Corneal when he purchased the 1950’s Marine Street home of Rosemary McCormick; only to rebuild it into a sprawling 7,927 square-foot mansion, with 7 bedrooms and 9 full bathrooms.

Corneal captured the spotlight with his purchase of the controversial M&M Market located at 102 Bridge Street; after it was forfeited to police in a drug raid. But, Corneal absolutely skyrocketed to the center of attention with his purchase and re-zoning of the Dow Museum of Historic Homes into a PUD; which has since been converted into The Collector Luxury Inn & Gardens.

In a turn of events for Corneal, who is usually making news for what he is buying, today we learned that he has listed his private waterfront villa for sale in the heart of St Augustine’s historic district.

Behind wrought iron gates is an expansive outdoor living area featuring a covered loggia, summer kitchen, 42’ x 16’ salt water pool, fountains and lush landscaped grounds.

The home features a unique blend of old world craftsmanship and state-of–the-art amenities that include a mix of fine woods such as mahogany, Pennsylvania cherry, and oak.

According to the Multiple Listing Service, the remodeled estate, located at 125 Marine Street, can be purchased for $7,995,000. The lot size is 0.537 acres with 200 front-feet of unobstructed waterfront. The listing broker is Watson Realty.

