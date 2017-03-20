Twenty-second Annual Flower & Garden Expo

The Expo, a fundraiser for EPIC Behavioral Healthcare, brings in a wide variety of growers, nurseries and garden-related artisans – in short, everything to make your garden grow.

The popular Flower & Garden Expo is celebrating its 22nd Anniversary a little earlier than normal this year, Saturday, April 1st from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and on Sunday, April 2nd from 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. The event takes place at the St. Johns County Agricultural Center (I-95, Exit 318) located at 3125 Agricultural Center Drive.

“Due to Easter, we had to change the date this year,” Teresa Andrews, Director of Development at EPIC Behavioral Healthcare, told local Historic City News reporters. “The first weekend in April worked best for our vendors who enjoy exhibiting at our show each year.”

Additionally, the Expo hosts the Garden Club of St. Augustine’s Horticulture Show and the Piece-Makers Guild’s Quilt Show. This year, both the Flower Show and Quilt Show are using the theme “Mad Hatter’s Garden Party”.

Expo patrons will also enjoy expert lectures both days, a special children’s area with fun garden-related activities, access to Master Gardeners and a food area set next to the Center’s gardens.

“For anyone wanting to beautify their yard, gain ideas for landscaping, ask questions about plants or enjoy art gallery-quality beauty found in the Flower & Quilt Shows, the Expo is the place to be,” Andrews said.

Admission is $5 per person which is good for both days.

Parking is free and children are admitted free.

On Sunday, the 1st 100 new patrons paying admission will receive a new plant courtesy of Southern Horticulture. Patrons also receive a pass for free admission to EPIC’s “A Taste of St Augustine” taking place on April 22nd plus discounts to local attractions.

This year’s lexctures include:

Saturday, April 1

10:00 am – Vegetable Gardening, Barbara Purple, UF/IFAS Extension St. Johns County Master Gardener

11:30 am Rain Gardens, Terra Freeman, UF/IFAS St. Johns County Urban & Commercial Horticulture Extension Agent

1:00 pm – Landscaping with Natives, Renee Stambaugh, UF/IFAS Extension St. Johns County Master Gardener

2:30 pm – Beautiful Gardens Begin with the Seed, Shirley Barber, UF/IFAS Extension St. Johns County Master Gardener

Sunday, April 2

11:00 am – Low Volume Irrigation Made Easy, Alicia Lamborn, UF/IFAS Extension Baker County Horticulture Extension Agent and Carolyn Saft, UF/IFAS Extension Swannee County Horticulture Extension Agent

12:30 pm – Permaculture Gardening: Successes & Pitfalls, Gayle Prevatt, UF/IFAS Extension St. Johns County Master Gardener

To learn more about the Expo, visit http://www.epicbh.org/ or call (904) 829-3295. All proceeds from the Expo benefit EPIC Behavioral Healthcare which has been providing substance abuse and mental health treatment in St. Johns County since 1973.

