Twitter takes on trolls to make itself safer for you – CNET

Trolls, beware. Twitter’s out to get you.

It may sound like mission impossible: trying to curb accounts whose sole purpose seems to be to harass users of the social media service. But Twitter’s making changes that it says will get that job done, curtailing abusive tweets and accounts that have long plagued the site.

“We stand for freedom of expression and people being able to see all sides of any topic,” Ed Ho, Twitter’s vice president of engineering, said in a blog post Tuesday. “That’s put in jeopardy when abuse and harassment stifle and silence those voices.”

Harrassment on Twitter stretches back years — former CEO Dick Costolo said last week he wishes he’d put better protections in place in its early days — but flared up mightily in recent months, drawing increased scrutiny. In one notorious case, comedian Leslie Jones briefly abandoned Twitter last summer after enduring what she called a “personal hell” of sexist and racist abuse, and the company subsequently banned Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos for his ties to that incident. Last month, it suspended the account of pharmaceuticals executive Martin Shkreli following harassment of a female journalist.

Twitter started giving users more control over content last November with tools to combat abuse, bullying and harassment. Last week it also improved reporting of abusive tweets by adding more options to report it.

Among the three changes announced Tuesday: Twitter is taking steps to stop people from creating new accounts if they’ve been permanently suspended.

Twitter is also going after low-quality or potentially abusive tweets by collapsing them. This will hide certain replies while keeping more relevant parts of the conversation visible. It won’t delete or block the tweets, though, so if you really want to see that liberal tears mug bot, you still can.

Third, Twitter is getting a “safe search” feature, Ho said, which “removes tweets that contain potentially sensitive content and tweets from blocked and muted accounts from search results.” The content will still be available, but it won’t clutter your search results when the feature is turned on.

Originally published Feb. 7 at 8:11 a.m. PT.

Updated 9:55 a.m. PT: Added background details and Twitter quote.

