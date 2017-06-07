Two cars strike and kill pedestrian on SR-16

Just before 2:00 a.m. this morning, Historic City News was informed that a 48-year-old St Augustine man, Mark Burger, had been struck by two vehicles as he stood in the traffic lane at SR-16 at North 1st Street. The victim died at the scene.

A 2007 Toyota Solara, driven by 24-year-old Hunter Redding of St Augustine, was traveling eastbound in the outside lane of SR-16 at about 1:50 a.m., when it struck a pedestrian, knocking him to the ground, according to a report filed by FHP Lieutenant Andrew Litzell today.

A second vehicle, a 2006 Chrysler 300 driven by 32-year-old Ashley Moore, with one additional passenger, failed to see Burger laying in the roadway and ran over the pedestrian.

An autopsy expected later today or tomorrow will reveal more about what caused the death of the victim or if alcohol was involved. No charges have been filed at this time, according to the Traffic Homicide Investigator.

Share Historic City News article

Comments