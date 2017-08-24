Two city parks will close for maintenance

Historic City News readers who visit Swing Park, located adjacent to the Historic Downtown Parking Facility, and Davenport Park, located at the corner of May Street and San Marco Avenue, are cautioned to avoid the area while work is underway for two days during the coming weeks.

Oversize equipment and machinery will need clear access to the parks for mulch replacement and replenishment at Swing Park on Thursday, August 31, 2017 and at Davenport Park on Thursday, September 7, 2017.

“Signs will be posted at both locations to notify the public of the upcoming closures and to ensure the work is completed safely and in a timely manner,” city spokesperson Melissa Wissel told local reporters. “This schedule may be altered as a result of inclement weather.”

