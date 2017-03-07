Two local drivers killed in VW-vs-motorcycle crash

A fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred at 6:55 p.m., Monday evening, March 6th, at SR-207 and Hastings Road, was reported to Historic City News by the Florida Highway Patrol.

A 2012 Honda CBR1000 motorcycle being driven by 24-year-old Oliver James Rollins of St Augustine was traveling north on SR-207 approaching the area of Hastings Road.

A 1997 Volkswagen Jetta being driven by 55-year-old Steven Michael Canard of St Augustine was making a left turn from Hastings Rd onto southbound SR-207.

For a yet undetermined reason, Rollins did not stop. The motorcycle crashed into the driver’s side of the Volkswagen, causing it to overturn onto its roof. According to the traffic homicide report, Canard was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Apparently traveling at a high rate of speed just prior to the crash, Rollins was thrown from his motorcycle and flipped over the top of the Volkswagen.

Emergency medical personnel responded, pronouncing both drivers dead at the scene. There were no passengers involved. An autopsy will determine if alcohol played a role in the crash.

