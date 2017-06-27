Two structure fires rage in northern St Johns County

St Johns County and Jacksonville Fire Rescue are on the scene of two active residential structure fires at this time, according to a report filed with Historic City News this hour.

Initial crews arrived at a home in Oak Harbour subdivision (northwest St Johns County) to find a smoke-filled structure with flames in a portion of the living area. Crews are working at this time to extinguish the blaze.

The residence in the 100 block of Lige Branch Lane was already evacuated when first responders arrive. There have been no injuries reported and the cause is under investigation.

A second working structure fire in the 100 block of Paradise Valley Drive (northeast St Johns County) is still active and emergency personnel on the scene are asking residents to avoid the area if possible.

Multiple emergency response vehicles are operating at the scene and on the roadways. The apparatus is necessary to attack the roof fire with heavy smoke and flames showing.

Firefighters immediately began firefighting operations including the protection of adjacent structures upon arrival.

The home appears to be evacuated, according to first responders on the scene. There have been no injuries reported and the cause is under investigation.

