Two tractor-trailers collide dumping livestock onto roadway

At approximately 3:55 a.m. on Thanksgiving morning, Florida Highway Patrol Sergeant J. A. Medina reported to Historic City News that two semi-tractor trailers collided, as they headed southbound on I-95 just south of SR-206.

One of the large commercial vehicles was hauling pigs, while the other was towing a car transport trailer.

According to Medina, for reasons still under investigation, the two vehicles collided near mile-marker 300 in St Johns County. The collision caused the first semi to travel off the right side of the roadway where it overturned and came to rest on its left side.

The crash resulted in the pigs being dumped onto the right shoulder of the roadway, where they were contained until help arrived.

The second semi traveled off the right side of the roadway; approximately 1000 feet south of the first. The car hauler partially rolled over.

There were no reported injuries and all lanes are currently open, the identity of the drivers was not released. Weather conditions, including very heavy rain, likely contributed to the crash and hindered cleanup as the crash vehicles were removed from the scene.

