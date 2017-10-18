UBER driver assaults passenger in Lincolnville

Historic City News received word from the St. Augustine Police Department Community Affairs Officer, Dee Brown, that a visiting guest of a Lincolnville Air BNB was attacked by an UBER driver on October 14th about 2:38 a.m.

Officers responded to the intersection of Martin Luther King Avenue and Bridge Street when they received the early morning 911 call, and met with the victim and his two friends.

According to the victim and witnesses, they hired the driver, identified as 52-year-old Ronald Patterson, to transport them to their Air BNB. While riding in Patterson’s vehicle, for an unreported reason, the driver pushed the victim to the ground and pulled out a small knife, threatening him.

Using his license plate number provided by the witnesses, police were able to locate Patterson at his residence at 5263 Ellen Court in St Augustine. Office Brown reports that Patterson readily admitted to them that he pulled out his knife and threatened the passenger.

Police took Patterson into custody and transferred him to the St Johns County Detention Facility. He was charged with battery; a first-degree misdemeanor. He was released after posting a $500.00 appearance bond.

