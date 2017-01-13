Unity in Community march and rally

On Saturday, January 21, Historic City News readers are invited to participate in free march and rally beginning at 12:00 p.m. with a gathering at Davis Park on the east side of the Bridge of Lions.

A local St Johns County group, Unity in Community, is a coalition united with the goal to build and sustain an inclusive proactive community that will protect our basic civil and human rights, our environment and our freedoms.

“The goal of this march and rally is to create overall solidarity. Our common focus is to maintain these basic rights and freedoms by marching together in unity for the community,” a spokesperson for the organization told local reporters.

Per the event planners, this will not be an “anti-Trump” march and rally, but rather one with a positive tone that brings together people representing a wide spectrum of concerns and issues.

Scheduled:

12:00 p.m.: Gathering at Davis Park on the east side of the Bridge of Lions

1:00 p.m.: March begins across the Bridge of Lions to the Gazebo in the Plaza de la Constitution.

2:00 p.m.: Rally begins with speakers on several issues important to our fellow citizens. Entertainment will be provided by local musicians.

Historic City News was told that this march and rally gives a voice to everyone with a common vision of freedom, equality and social justice.

“We envision a future where each of us will be treated with dignity, respect and compassion,” organizers say. “In the spirit of democracy and honoring the champions of human rights, dignity, and justice who have come before us, please join us as we show our presence in numbers too great to ignore.”

Comments