US appeals court won’t reinstate Trump’s immigration travel ban – CNET

Elijah Nouvelage, Getty Images

A federal appeals court will not enforce President Donald Trump’s ban on travelers to the United States from seven mostly Muslim nations.

A three-judge panel from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco on Thursday refused to block a lower-court ruling suspending the ban to allow barred travelers from entering the US. The decision marks a win for the tech industry, which came out in full force against the government’s arguments.

“There is no precedent to support this claimed unreviewability, which runs contrary to the fundamental structure of our constitutional democracy,” said the court in its decision.

Aaron Levie, CEO of Box, an enterprise storage company, tweeted:

Meanwhile, Trump wasted little time tweeting his displeasure as an appeal to the Supreme Court becomes more likely:

On Jan. 27, Trump signed an immigration executive order suspending travel by individuals from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen, leaving customs officials across the country to turn away travelers with valid visas and detaining many for several hours.

Last Saturday, a US district judge in Seattle issued a temporary restraining order stopping the 90-day ban after Washington state and Minnesota sued. Tech companies, including Google, Apple, Facebook and Twitter supported those suits saying the ban would cause “substantial harm on US companies,” affect their global recruiting and disrupts their businesses.

The Justice Department quickly appealed, filing a brief with the 9th Circuit, arguing that the president alone has the right to determine who should or should not be allowed to enter the country.

On Tuesday, the judges heard arguments by phone on whether the lower court’s restraining order blocking the ban should be lifted that aired live on TV, the internet and across social media.

“On the one hand, the public has a powerful interest in national security and in the ability of an elected president to enact policies,” said the judges in its decision. “And on the other, the public also has an interest in free flow of travel, in avoiding separation of families, and in freedom from discrimination.

“We need not characterize the public interest more definitely than this…” they continued. “The emergency motion for a stay pending appeal is denied.”

Ninth Circuit’s decision in Trump’s immigration ban by CNET News on Scribd

