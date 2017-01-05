Vehicle of suspected burglar retrieved from retention pond

Historic City News has learned that a suspect in an area burglary apparently left his blue PT Cruiser in “drive” at a retention pond behind the St Augustine Outlet Mall.

A tow truck was called to Outlet Mall Boulevard by authorities to retrieve the vehicle while the suspect was detained. St Johns County sheriff’s deputies are on the scene conducting their investigation.

Commander Charles E. Mulligan informed local reporters that an update with more details will be provided as soon as it is available.

