Verizon unveils new $80 unlimited data plan – CNET

Verizon

Verizon is stepping up its efforts to lure new customers with the introduction of a new service plan that promises unlimited data.

The wireless carrier said Sunday it will launch a new introductory plan on Monday that offers unlimited data, talk time and texts for $80 per month for the first line when you select automatic payments. Four lines can be added for $45 per month.

The new plan is available to both new and existing customers, a Verizon spokesman said. The new plan is in addition to the other plans the carrier offers.

“We’re not limiting you to a single plan,” Ronan Dunne, president of Verizon’s wireless division, said in a statement. “If you don’t need unlimited data, we still have 5 GB, S, M, and L Verizon plans that are perfect for you.”

While the plan is being billed as unlimited, Verizon cautions that after customers reach a 22GB threshold, their data usage may be prioritized behind other customers in the event of network congestion.

The new data plan comes a few days after rival wireless carrier Sprint introduced its own unlimited data offering. But that plan has a catch: the price goes up after the first year.

The cost of Verizon’s plan will not go up after a year, a Verizon spokesman said.

“Unlike our competitors, the price is the price,” a spokesman said.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team shares experiences that remind us why tech stuff is cool. Take a look here.



CNET Magazine: Check out a sampling of the stories you’ll find in CNET’s newsstand edition, right here.

Comments