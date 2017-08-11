Veterans Council announces Wreath Campaign

Chairman Bill Dudley of the Veterans Council of St. Johns County has announced the annual drive has begun for Wreaths Across America.

The council is dedicated to ensuring that every headstone in the St. Augustine National Cemetery is adorned with a live holiday wreath this year. The council has successfully sponsored the drive for several years.

“I’m hoping Historic City News readers will come through for us again this year and send their donations so that we can purchase enough wreaths to place on the more than 1,200 gravesites in the St. Augustine National Cemetery,” said campaign chair, SGM (Ret) Ray Quinn.

Our local businesses are also encouraged to participate.

Individual wreaths are $15.00, but for each two wreaths purchased, the council receives a third wreath without charge. Checks should be made payable to WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA and mailed to: Veterans Council of St. Johns County, P. O. Box 2117, St. Augustine, FL 32085-2117. Quinn can be contacted by telephone at 904.797.5622 if you have additional questions.

Looking ahead, the community is invited on December 16, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. for a ceremony followed by placement of the wreaths. Youth organizations are encouraged to participate in honoring our veterans.

Comments