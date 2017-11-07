Veterans Day at Camp Blanding Museum and Memorial Park

The Camp Blanding Museum reported to Historic City News that the public is invited to attend the free Veterans Day Ceremony honoring those who served our nation on Saturday, November 11, at 11:00 a.m. All veterans present will be recognized for their service.

After more than four years of conflict, about a year and a half of which included the United States of America, Germany signed a final armistice ending World War I on November 11, 1918 — the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month that year.

On November 11, 1919, President Woodrow Wilson declared that Armistice Day would be observed in remembrance and recognition of the event. In 1938, Congress passed legislation making Armistice Day a federal holiday.

By the end of World War II, the idea grew that this day should not only honor those who served in WWI, but all armed service veterans. It was under this notion that in 1954 President Dwight Eisenhower signed a bill into law establishing that the holiday’s name would be changed to Veterans Day.

The annual celebration will be held at the Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Museum and Memorial Park, near the main gate at 5629 SR-16 West in Starke.

The event is hosted by Colonel Daniel (Matt) Johnson, the Commander of Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, and the featured speakers for the event are Mr. Ken Detzner, Secretary of State of Florida and Brig. Gen. Trey Chauncey, Assistant Adjutant General – (Army) Training, Installations & Programs, Florida Army National Guard.

