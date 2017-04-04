Victims escape injury after shots fired into occupied residence

Deputies and Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly responded to the Belle Terre subdivision around 5:30 a.m. this morning after a resident on Plain View Drive heard gunshots in the quiet Palm Coast neighborhood.

Historic City News has learned that, fortunately, there are no known injuries from the gunfire.

“This is a cowardly criminal act and it will not be tolerated in Flagler County,” Sheriff Rick Staly told reporters from the scene. “We are going to use all available resources to identify the perpetrator of this horrible crime.”

Although it is still early in the investigation, deputies have been able to determine that several vehicles and one residence was damaged as a result of the shooting.

“The investigators are looking for a possible motive,” Chief Mark Strobridge told Historic City News this morning. “We do not believe this was just a random act.”

While deputies are actively working the scene, Sheriff Staly arrived to assess what resources will be necessary, Chief Strobridge reported.

“We need the help of the community to keep Flagler County safe,” Staly explained. “If you have any information, please contact the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at (386) 313-4911.”

Chief Strobridge reminded our readers that you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 by calling Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 1-888-277-8477 (TIPS) if you know the identities of the people involved in this crime or their whereabouts.

Comments